Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at The Bushnell in Hartford

HARTFORD – A high profile visitor visited Hartford Thursday night.

The former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at The Bushnell for a “moderated conversation” but media was not allowed inside.

A motorcade was seen before she stepped foot into the building. Aside from being known as the former First Lady from 2009 to 2017, many people said she is a great role model for people of all ages and generations. She has traveled all over the world to speak at public events, sharing her experience as First Lady inside and outside of the White House.

Since her husband’s presidency that came to an end, she has gone on large speaking tours.

In the event description, the co-founder of the Connecticut Forum said it was a big deal Michelle Obama picked Hartford as one of her many places to visit.

FOX61 was able to speak to a woman who attended the event and she said she touched on topics of empowerment, her time in the White House and how her personal experiences have shaped her to be the person she is today.

“She talked very candidly about her time in the White House, what it was like to be a mom and a person who is trying to make change in the country. It was like a conversation. It was kind of like you were sitting with two friends and you were just a fly on the wall listening to two people talk about everything she had experienced in the eight years she was there,” said Monica Bisgaard of West Hartford.

The event started at 7:30 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m.