Lifestar called to serious car crash in Lebanon

LEBANON — Fire crews in Lebanon say they were called to Route 207 for a serious car crash late Wednesday night.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to the area of 1593 Exeter Road on a report of a 3 car crash with unknown injuries. However when crews arrived on scene, they found only one car in the road with extremely heavy damage and one person trapped. The debris field spread 100 feet in all directions, making it hard for crews to determine if any other cars or people were involved.

Lifestar was called in immediately as well as crews from Hebron. The victim had to be extracted through the roof, and it took crews around 30 minutes.

The patient was taken to a local trauma center.

Crews searched the area for 50 miles in either direction to make sure no other cars or people were involved.