Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman's security car involved in 3 car crash in Vernon, no injuries reported

VERNON — Vernon police say Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman was a passenger in a car that crashed into another Thursday morning.

Police say the collision happened on Route 30 at the intersection of East Street just after 8 a.m.. The investigation found that a Honda Accord, driven by Denise Satchwell-Biggs, 43 of Hartford, was traveling east on Route 30 toward Tolland and tried turning left onto East Street.

A Jeep driven by David Diroux of Tolland was stopped in the left westbound lane of Route 30 in traffic.

A Ford Explorer owned by the State of Connecticut and driven by a member of the State Police Governor’s Security Detail was traveling on Route 30. Lt. Gov. Wyman was a passenger in the Ford.

When the Honda turned onto Route 30, it turned into the path of the Ford and the two cars collided. The crash pushed the Ford into the Jeep.

The Jeep and the Ford suffered disabling damage that required a tow.

There were no injuries reported, and Satchwell-Biggs was given an infraction for failing to give the right of way.

On February 22, 2006, Governor Jodi Rell was involved in a minor accident near her home in Brookfield when a high school student hit the car Rell was riding in. No one was injured in the accident. The teen, Juliet Bel-Ami, later put the governor’s name in for nomination at the State GOP convention that summer.