PD: Heavily intoxicated Middletown man strikes officer in the face

MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown man was arrested after police said he drunkenly punched an officer outside of a Taco Bell Wednesday afternoon.

Middletown police said around 3:30 p.m., they responded to the Taco Bell at 851 Washington Street of reports of an unwanted and heavily intoxicated man laying in the grass.

The manager at Taco Bell told police they had allowed John Brady, 59, to sleep off his intoxication but when they asked him to leave a few hours later, he became belligerent. Police said Brady then was seen in between Taco Bell and Price Chopper drinking more alcohol and laying in the grass near a dumpster.

Police said when they arrived, they found Brady drinking a 5th of Dubra Vodka and had thrown several small wine bottles on to the ground.

Police said when an officer began to check Brady for weapons after observing large items in his sweatshirt, Brady grabbed the officer’s arm. When he was told to stop, police said he urinated in his pants.

Police said they then attempted to search him again and that’s when Brady punched an officer in the side of his face. As they were trying to arrest him, police said a struggle ensued.

Police said Brady suffered a small laceration to his forehead from the curb and was taken to Middlesex Hospital. While at the hospital, police said Brady made multiple attempts to strike the nurses and security officers.

Around 11:55 p.m., police said Brady was cleared by doctors and released to police.

Brady is charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.