PD: Man shot at police following an armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT -- Police said they arrested Jachim Brown following an armed robbery at an Eblens store Thursday morning.

Bridgeport police said an officer working an outside overtime job nearby spotted the suspect exiting the store wearing a mask.

"The officer gave chase and the suspect turned and fired at him. The officer returned fire and with the help of other responding units, the robber, Jachim Brown was apprehended," said police.

Police said they recovered nearly $1900 of stolen money, the firearm used to shoot at the officer, the mask worn during the robbery, and the shell casing from Brown's gun.

"Brown sustained only a minor injury that does not appear to be the result of a gunshot. During a post-arrest interview, Brown admitted to the robbery and to firing at the officer," said police.

At the time of the robbery, police said the store was occupied by two female store employees. The two females told police that Brown entered the store and dragged one of the females to the rear of the store by her hair while holding them at gunpoint and demanding the money.

"The Detective Bureau is investigating the potential involvement of others in this case and exploring the possibility of Brown being linked to other similar crimes," said police.

In addition to the robbery and weapons charges, police charged Brown with the attempted murder of the officer and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

In Stratford, police are still looking for the gunman who shot a bartender following a robbery. At this time, it is unknown if Brown is connected to that shooting.

Stratford shooting

On Tuesday, Stratford police said a bartender was shot after a gunman walked into a bar named "BAR" and demanded money. After shooting the bartender, police said the gunman then fled the scene.

"The bartender (Regi Woodard) was shot in the abdomen," said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti. "He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and underwent surgery,"

On Thursday, Woodward's brother, Sean, told FOX61"He's come out strong after a few initial surgeries. He will have a couple more for sure, but he is aware and responsive. All the support from friends and family have encouraged him and energized him. We read a lot of the Facebook and GoFundMe messages to him and he is super appreciative and thankful for every single kind word and show of support."

Sean added that it is premature to say that his brother will make a complete recovery.

"He is not paralyzed. He has shown ability to move all limbs. Doesn't mean full recovery yet, but also doesn't mean paralysis."

