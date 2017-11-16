Residents on edge following possible child abductions in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Families have been on high alert since Hartford police said they are investigating two separate incidents regarding possible attempted abductions near an elementary school.

On Thursday, Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said "We received many tips and details of suspicious activity today. None of which have been verified by HPD. This is common in these situation."

Foley said there are only two incidents that have been confirmed by police and any other reports "are completely inconsistent."

Hartford police said the incidents under investigation occurred in the area of E.B. Kennelly School during bus pick-ups and drop-offs.

Foley said the first incident occurred on September 22 around 3 p.m., in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street. The second incident occurred on November 14 around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

"Both incidents involved similar suspect and vehicle descriptions which were a white male (possibly light skin Hispanic male) operating a gray 4 door sedan (possibly an Acura TL) with tinted windows," said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

"During both incidents, the suspect followed the young girls (10-13 years of age) and attempted to lure them into his vehicle," said Foley.

Foley said both investigations are ongoing and Hartford police is providing extra attention to their local schools.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Lt. Sonia Watson (860) 757-4041.