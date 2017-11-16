Seminole Heights Shooting: Church volunteer shot, killed is likely 4th homicide in Tampa killings

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, FL — Tampa Police confirmed a fourth deadly shooting in Seminole Heights which they are treating as linked to three previous unsolved murders in the area since October.

Police responded to a report about shots fired just before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. McBerry Street. When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male in the street.

The Victim

Police identified the victim as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. Witnesses tell police that Felton was crossing the street to meet someone when the suspect came up behind him and shot him. Felton was on his way to meet with the pastor of the local church, where he has been a volunteer for the past 10 years.

The Suspect

TPD is looking for a suspect described as an African-American male with a light complexion. They believe he is approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all black with a baseball cap on, and was armed with a large black pistol. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan believes that the suspect is a resident of the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

“We will hunt this person down until we find them,” Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Search

Police created a perimeter in Seminole Heights to search for the suspect but they fell short in their efforts.

Tuesday’s murder comes nearly a month after a killer shot and killed three people over the span of 10 days in Seminole Heights. Police say that they are treating the suspicious death as related to the Seminole Heights Killer until they know differently.