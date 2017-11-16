Showers, temps in the 50s for Thursday; Mostly sunny Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will be more numerous in the morning through early afternoon on Thursday. A few heavier downpours or a rumbles of thunder are likely. Some brightening is possible in the afternoon but keep the umbrella around through sunset with some lingering showers/thunder. High temperatures will approach 50 degrees.

We're back to the sunshine on Friday, as we continue our flip-flopping pattern. Sunshine to rain and back to sunshine!

November rain is back in the forecast on Saturday. The morning may turn out to be dry with some early sun. But rain will develop in the afternoon, becoming widespread. A few lingering showers are possible into Sunday morning. Depending on the timing of the front, a few lingering rain/snow showers are possible heading into early Sunday. It's worth watching but right now it doesn't look like a big deal. It will turn blustery behind the front Sunday but temperatures will approach 50 degrees by afternoon.

Forecast Details:

Today: Showers, a bit breezy, mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Rain and wind, especially later in the day. High: mid 40s - near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Chance for a lingering shower or flurries early. Partly/mostly cloudy, windy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here