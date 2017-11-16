× Stop and Shop recalls frozen sweet corn over health concern

QUINCY, Mass — Stop and Shop is recalling their store brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn bags after a concern of Listeria contamination.

The company put the recall up on their website.

Stop and Shop says that only the products with a Best By date of October 2019 is impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, all date codes are being pulled.

They say for more information you can call Bonduelle at 1-877-990-2662.

For for information you can go to the company’s website.