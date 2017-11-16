Tom Petty’s California lake house for sale

MALIBU, Calif. — Tom Petty sadly died in October at age 66, and now his Lake Sherwood getaway near Malibu is for sale.

It was built in 1931 with walls of local field stone. Petty’s retreat has both mountain and water views across the natural lake from almost every room, and 125 feet of shore front.

It’s deceptively large at 5,300 square feet. The home has three bedrooms and three baths, and underwent an expansion in 2004. It has a rustic feel from the field stone and natural wooded environment. There’s a balcony fireplace, redwood-paneled bathroom with a stone bathtub that overlooks the lake, and vaulted-beamed ceilings.

Basically, it’s a California house with a European vibe.

if you have the spare change for it, it’s listed at $5.895 million.

Read more on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.