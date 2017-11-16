× Waterbury Board of Education discusses toilet training proposal

WATERBURY — Sending your toddler off to school potty trained or not, that could be allowed soon in Waterbury.

A new school board proposal would allow pre-school aged kids to attend even if they aren’t potty trained.

Liz Brown president of the Waterbury Board of Education said, “I think there were some issues on whether it was the role of the school. It’s part of child development. We’re here to educate and that’s where we’ve landed.”

This proposed change would allow school officials to know whether or not kids are trained before they enroll.