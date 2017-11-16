× Watertown woman punches would be robber in the face

WATERTOWN — Watertown police say a woman was able to fight off a would be robber last Wednesday night by punching him in the face.

Police received the report just before midnight that the woman had been assaulted by a man who tried to rob her in front of her home in the area of Sprucewood Road and Bunker Hill Road in Watertown.

The woman was exiting her car when the man pulled her from the car and swung a knife at her face.

The woman was able to avoid a direct slash from the night and sustained only a superficial cut to the cheek. The man then tried to steal items from her car at that point she woman fought back, hitting him in the face.

The suspect then ran toward a wooded area between Bunker Hill road and Straits Turnpike.

The Waterbury Police Department assisted with a K-9 to track him but he wasn’t found.

The suspect is described as a man, either white or hispanic around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and possibly boots.

Anyone who information regarding the incident is asked to call Dt. Ferrucci at 860-945-5200 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously for a cash reward at 860-945-9940.