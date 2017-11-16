× Windsor’s Konica – Minolta to move to New Jersey

WINDSOR – Documents obtained by FOX61News reveal that Konica-Minolta is looking to consolidate operations and move its facility in Windsor into its headquarters in Ramsey, NJ.

More than 500 jobs may be affected by the move.

The company issued a statement:

Yesterday, we announced the beginning of our plans to transition our Windsor, CT facility. In the next 6-18 months, we plan to integrate employees into various existing Konica Minolta locations, including maintaining a branch location in Conneticut. Employees are being retained and have the option to relocate. We will issue a formal, public announcement in the next couple weeks.

More details to follow.