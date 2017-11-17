× Blumenthal’s office investigating ‘Twitter bot’ claiming sexual assault

HARTFORD — A Tweet accusing Senator Richard Blumenthal of sexual assault is being called a “Twitter bot” by his office.

On Friday, FOX61 came across a screenshot of a Tweet from a protected account. That Tweet appears to be a woman’s account claiming the senator sexually assaulted her while she was an intern for him.

There are at least two versions of the screenshot floating around the internet. Blumenthal’s office said these allegations are “completely and unequivocally false.”

This alleged claim is coming at a time when many women and men are coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault in both, entertainment and politics.

Blumenthal is denying the allegations from that private Twitter account which has since been suspended by Twitter. They are looking into the origins of these claims.

Maria McElwain Communications Director for Blumenthal’s office released the following statement:

Senator Blumenthal is denying these allegations and are looking into the origins of these untrue claims.