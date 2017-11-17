  Pre-College Program Help at Wesleyan University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Caitlin Topping student at Pathways Academy of Technology & Design.

As high students get ready to spend their summer vacation catching up on sleep. A small group of high school kids are getting ready to spend the summer receiving high school credit and living on a college campus.

CCY also know as the Center for Creative Youth is a pre- college education program held each year at Wesleyan University. High school students from Connecticut and across the country come to this program to study a artform.The art forms vary from Musical theater, theater, Creative writing, photograph, visual arts, filmmaking, and many more. CCY has a long lasting impact on students and staff.

Students that attend CCY get professional experience in their art form. Also they get to be encouraged to try something new. I sat down with Lisa Foss Program Coordinator and Frankie Alicea Residential Director and asked them a few questions about CCY. I also met up with some students from the 2017 CCY class and talked to them about how CCY impacted them.

During the summer CCY takes place for four weeks at Wesleyan University. If you want to learn more about this program check out their website

Special thanks to Lisa Foss, Frankie Alicea, and the 2017 CCY class.

