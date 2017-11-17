City of New Haven eyeing big pay day due to Yale, Harvard football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The 134th football game between Yale and Harvard, is not just an opportunity for the Yale Bulldogs to clinch their first outright Ivy League football championship in 37 years, but also a big pay day for the city of New Haven.

"The Game" always will mean millions of dollars for New Haven immediately. But, with all of the heavy hitters, with Harvard and Yale ties in town from around the country, it could mean more business growth in the future.

"We've got another 50, 80, 100 million dollars in private development that's going on right now and probably twice that starting next year," said Matthew Nemerson, who heads up the city's economic development.

Certainly restaurants are among those establishments that will be reaping the benefits of one of college football's oldest rivalries.

We have our reservations pretty much booked for the weekend," said Marco Siguenza of Jack's Bar, Steakhouse. "A lot of people are coming down. And we have a lot of large parties, especially for brunch. After the game too we're getting a lot of reservations."

If you are planning on attending The Game, you should know that Yale is donating 5% of its proceeds from tickets and parking passes that have been purchased online to the Connecticut Food Bank. But, there is something you should not bring to the game.

"Patrons, in the past years, have been bringing turkeys down in exchange for tickets, but we are not doing that anymore," said Steve Conn, of Yale University Athletics. "The Connecticut Food Bank will be here, but they'll be accepting non-perishable goods."