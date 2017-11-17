Finally Home: National Adoption Day in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- There was plenty of clapping in courtrooms across Connecticut Friday due to "National Adoption Day."

It is a day where, by all accounts, dozens of families were made whole. The Department of Children and Families estimated that 74 adoption ceremonies took place in juvenile courthouses across Connecticut..

Attending a ceremony in New Britain Juvenile Court, Gary Kleetblatt, the communications director for DCF who said, "Adoption Day is a wonderful day because you get to see the faces and the eyes of the parents and the children and there is a lot of joy."

DCF said National Adoption Day is also designed to spread the word about the power of foster care and adoption in the state. To find out more, call 888-kid-hero or click here.