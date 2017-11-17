Foodie Friday: Woodbury Diner

WOODBURY — The Woodbury Diner has a menu filled with delicious and creative options, but this family run gem is more than just a place to fill your belly.

The down-home country diner, run by brothers Johnny and Jimmy Rakiposki, will fill also your heart as you become a part of the family with every bite.

“We put love into it,” said Johnny. “We put our hearts into it.”

And it shows as customers fill the cozy eatery. Opened since 2009, it has quickly become a favorite in the area.

Said Marilyn T. in a Facebook review, “Love the Woodbury Diner, food, people just the BEST! I am a regular and have passed the word along to my friends. For me it’s like sitting in my own kitchen, only I don’t have to cook or clean up!”

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week. Whether it’s the crunchy French toast (with corn flakes on outside), to homemade soups and wraps or the popular prime rib, everything is fresh and made to order.

“The food is great,” said Jimmy, who is a Culinary Institute of America graduate. “But, we hope it is more than that for our customers.”