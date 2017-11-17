FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein, Lorenzo Hall celebrate Intercommunity’s event in South Glastonbury

SOUTH GLASTONBURY — This evening was a special night for the non-profit group- Intercommunity who celebrated 40 years of helping the Greater Hartford community.

FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein and Lorenzo Hall joined Friday night’s celebration in South Glastonbury for their largest fundraiser of the year.

The organization is a community based health organization and it provides same-day access to primary care, mental health and addiction services, and helps thousands of families every year regardless of their ability to pay for services.