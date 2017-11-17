× Hamden PD: 2 Quinnipiac students arrested after lighting fires in several dorm bathrooms

HAMDEN — Police said two students were arrested after they lit several fires in three separate dormitory bathrooms Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Hamden police and Hamden Fire Department said they responded to Quinnipiac University on the report of criminal mischief.

“Investigation revealed that between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., 2 students lit fires in 3 separate dormitory bathrooms. Several students, who witnessed the fires, reported them to a “Residential Life” member,” said police.

Police said a student suffered a burn to his hand while attempting to move a burning trash can.

“The Hamden Fire Marshal’s Office determined that multiple areas were torched. Fires were set in 2 trash cans, as well as several bathroom stalls,” police said.

The Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “incendiary” and was intentionally set.

According to police, Quinnipiac students Bernhard Wright, 19, of Oslo, Norway and Carmelo Fazzolari 18, of New Jersey lit the multiple fires. They were arrested and transported to Hamden police.

“The fires occurred in “The Commons” dormitory. The dormitory houses 482 students,” said police.

Both are charged with arson in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless burning and criminal mischief in the third degree. Police said they were released after posting a $1,000 bond.