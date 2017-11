GUILFORD — State police said lanes by exit 57 on Interstate 95 northbound has reopened following a tractor-trailer, car accident Friday evening.

State police said minor injuries have been reported. No other information has been released.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb x57 Guilford lanes closed, vehicles passing in shoulder for minor injury TT vs car crash w/TT rollover. pic.twitter.com/8wRdz0G1Gn — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 17, 2017