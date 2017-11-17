× Massive fire rips through apartment building in Manhattan; dog rescued

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — At least 100 firefighters battled a massive fire that teared through an apartment building in Hamilton Heights Friday afternoon, sending dark plumes of smoke billowing over the city.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. inside the 6-story building at 565 W. 144th St. near Broadway, quickly spreading to four alarms.

Witnesses say sections of the building’s facade were falling to the street below. Police urged pedestrians to stay away from the area. New York Fire Department said a dog was rescued from the fire.

#FDNY members from #Ladder47 rescue dog from Apt 1E at 5-alarm fire, 565 W 144 St Manhattan pic.twitter.com/XbxEjBP2k1 — FDNY (@FDNY) November 18, 2017