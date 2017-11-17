Massive fire rips through apartment building in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — At least 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire that is tearing through an apartment building in Hamilton Heights Friday afternoon, sending dark plumes of smoke billowing over the city.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. inside the 6-story building at 565 W. 144th St. near Broadway, quickly spreading to four alarms.

Witnesses say sections of the building’s facade are falling to the street below. Police are urging pedestrians to stay away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.