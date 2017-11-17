× Milford PD: High street shut down for large police presence

MILFORD — Milford Police tweeted early Friday morning that due to a large police presence, a part of High Street has been shut down.

Police say the shut down is in the area of 25 High Street, which is closed at Green Street.

Also, Factory Lane is closed at Helwig Street.

Police ask commuters to avoid that area and seek an alternate route.

No word yet on what caused the police presence or when the shut down will be lifted.

