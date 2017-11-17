× Newington PD: Man in car approaches 12-year-old girl

NEWINGTON — Police said they have stepped up patrols after a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man who offered her a ride a home Thursday afternoon.

Newington police said the 12-year-old told police that she was walking on Halleran Drive in front of Patterson Elementary School around 1:20 p.m.

“The girl did not recognize the operator and ignored his offer. The male operator slowly followed the girl and asked her multiple times to get into the car,” said police.

Police said the girl was able to meet up with her father who was waiting for her at Patterson Elementary School.

“The operator is described as a white male, possibly in his 50’s with a beard and brown hair. School surveillance video captured an image of the vehicle, which appears to be an older model silver Volkswagen Passat. No registration plate was visible,” police said.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area around all schools and school security staff have been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.