Newington PD: Man no longer person of interest following reports of offering a girl a ride home

NEWINGTON — Police said a man who was wanted after a 12-year-old girl was approached and offered a ride a home Thursday afternoon, is no longer wanted.

“We are no longer looking for this vehicle and driver. The driver has been interviewed and there is no threat to the public,” Newington police said Friday night.

On Friday afternoon, Newington police said the girl told police that she was walking on Halleran Drive in front of Patterson Elementary School around 1:20 p.m., when a man she didn’t know approached her in a car.

“The girl did not recognize the operator and ignored his offer. The male operator slowly followed the girl and asked her multiple times to get into the car,” said police.

Police said the girl was able to meet up with her father who was waiting for her at Patterson Elementary School. Police said they have increased patrols in the area around all schools and school security staff have been made aware of the incident.