Torrington PD: Dozens of animals seized from home; 3 dogs dead

TORRINGTON — Police said they seized over 25 animals from a Torrington home Friday.

Torrington animal control officers said 21 cats, 3 live dogs and 3 deceased dogs were seized from 163 Beechwood Avenue following a complaint about the care and well-being of several cats and dogs.

“The concerned party stated there are numerous cats in cages in the house as well as several cats loose in the residence with three dogs. The residence was also reported to be very cluttered with items stacked in piles throughout the home with some rooms completely filled,” said animal control officers.

Animal control officers said they conducted an investigation over the course of several weeks where they made attempts to view the animals and make contact with the owner of the residence, who “were uncooperative with the investigation.”

“Torrington Regional Animal Control Officers gathered information, interviewed witnesses and after being denied access to the residence to evaluate the condition of the animals, they secured a search and seizure warrant for the residence,” said police.

On Friday, police said they served a search and seizure warrant to the home.

“Most of the animals were confined to cages and did have food and water. Gathering the loose animals was difficult due to the significant amount of personal belongings piled inside the residence,” said police.

All the animals will be cared for by Torrington Regional Animal Control and will be evaluated by veterinary services, according to officials.

Torrington police said this case is still ongoing.