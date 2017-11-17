Tracking showers this weekend with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The highest winds have passed…for now. But winds will pick up again Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon.

Saturday starts off with some early sunshine but it will turn cloudy by midday. Most of Saturday will be dry so you’re good to go for outdoor plans. There is a chance for a shower in spots late-day. But the steady rain will hold off until Saturday night (mainly after 8 PM). While winds will start to pick up late Saturday, the highest wind gusts will be Sunday morning with gusts to to 30-40 miles an hour. Some pockets of power outages or wind damage are possible, especially in southeastern Connecticut (New London County) where gusts could top 45 mph.

Rain will linger into early Sunday morning with the chance for a leftover shower in spots through lunch time. Then skies will clear and a gusty wind pumping in cooler air. After a warm start to the day with highs in the 50s in the morning, temperatures will fall after that with 40s through the afternoon.

Great news! The weather looks really quiet in the days leading up to Thanksgiving with lots of sun and even a few milder days in the 50s as well. High pressure dominates for much of the week, so early indications are that there shouldn’t be any major problems for travelers in the northeast on Weds/Thurs.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows generally 24-30 by dawn.

Saturday: Early sun to clouds, chance for an afternoon shower. Steady rain at night. High: mid 40s – near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Rain ends early morning. Partly cloudy and windy. High: 50s early, 40s by afternoon.

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High: upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Milder, sunny. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. (Storm nearby that we are watching.) High: Near 50.

Thanksgiving: GRAVY!! And Sun. High: Mid 40s.

