Why I run the Manchester Road Race: Kathy and Bill

Kathy Reilly and her dad, Bill O'Neill have participated in the @Manchester Road Race for years. For them, it's a time for fond memories and some laughs

This year’s race kicks off Thursday, November 23. Registration for the 81st Manchester Road Race is open. Racers will not be able to register on the day of the event.

The cost is $32 thereafter. Race registrations are non-refundable. The registration fee applies whether you are running or walking the race.

Road race registration is limited to 15,000 participants. Online registration will re-open Sunday, Nov 19 by noon and will close on Tuesday, Nov 21 at Noon EST or when they reach 15,000, whichever happens first.

Organizers will also hold a blood drive Friday for the American Red Cross Blood Bank, at Manchester High School, on November 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Entrance to the blood bank will be located in the rear of the high school.