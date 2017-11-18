× Fiery truck crash shuts down I-84 in Southbury

SOUTHBURY – Part of I-84 remains closed due to a crash and fire earlier this morning.

Connecticut State Police say two tractor-trailer trucks were involved in the accident which happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday between exits 16 and 17, One of the trucks caught fire, and all eastbound lanes and two out of three westbound lanes were closed for several hours. Luckily, only one minor injury was reported.

Shortly after 8 a.m. crews began removing the wreckage. As of 9:45 a.m. the westbound lanes were open but eastbound lanes remained closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. We’ll have more on this story online at on the FOX61 News at 10.