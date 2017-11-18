× Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin considers running for State Governor

HARTFORD — In a brief statement sent to FOX61 News, Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed that he is considering to run for Governor.

Mayor Bronin said, “It’s not something I had planned to do right now, but over the past few weeks I’ve heard from a number of people around the state urging me to consider it. I haven’t made a decision, but I am considering it, and I’m the coming weeks, I’ll be talking with and listening to folks in the City of Hartford and elsewhere about it.”

If Mayor Bronin decides to run, he will be joining other mayoral candidates Danbury’s Mark Boughton, Shelton’s Mark Lauretti, Middletown’s Dan Drew and Trumbull’s First Selectman Tim Herbst.