Hundreds turn out for the Little Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER — Cool temperatures and cloudy skies didn’t dampen the spirit of the Little Manchester Road Race Saturday.

The event, which has races designed for kids, drew hundreds to the soccer fields at Charter Oak Park.

Children could race in four separate races, 100m, ½ Mile, 1 Mile and 2 Miles. Runners and their parents turned out.

The festivities were kicked off by three parachutists who dropped into the field.

Runners received medals and sweatshirts for participating.

This year’s race kicks off Thursday, November 23. Registration for the 81st Manchester Road Race is open. Racers will not be able to register on the day of the event.

The cost is $32 thereafter. Race registrations are non-refundable. The registration fee applies whether you are running or walking the race.

Road race registration is limited to 15,000 participants. Online registration will re-open Sunday, Nov 19 by noon and will close on Tuesday, Nov 21 at Noon EST or when they reach 15,000, whichever happens first.

Organizers will also hold a blood drive Friday for the American Red Cross Blood Bank, at Manchester High School, on November 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. Entrance to the blood bank will be located in the rear of the high school.