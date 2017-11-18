PD: Woman steals from cancer research jar in liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who appears to have stolen a cancer research jar from East Haven Discount Wines and Liquors.

Last Thursday afternoon, police responded to the liquor store on call of larceny. Officers spoke to the owner of the store who told them, that the donation jar was intended to for raising money for cancer research.

Surveillance footage shows a heavier set woman, possibly white or Hispanic in a grey american hoodie, enter the store around 1:13 p.m. The unidentified female, who was wearing sunglasses at the time, look briefly around the store before she grabbed the jar. She then quickly left the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 203-468-3820 or message them on the East Haven Police Department Facebook page inbox.