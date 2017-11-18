Stricter tailgating rules enforced in New Haven for Yale-Harvard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN-- New Haven geared up for a big tradition today. The annual football game between Yale and Harvard.

This year -- fans may noticed some changes. Security was increased this year, by the addition of metal detectors, stricter alcohol policies and also increased police force.

"I don't know if metal detectors are necessary for an event like this but it's worth the wait if it does prevent something like this from happening," said Jared Newman, a student at Yale.

Yale also had new rules on alcohol like restriction of kegs, hard alcohol, and drinking game accessories. New Haven police were also out in addition to university police.

"Given what happened in Las Vegas and everywhere else in this country I think it's good we have police keeping us safe," said Zachary Brazao, a recent Harvard graduate.