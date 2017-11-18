The Stan Simpson Show: A political shift in Connecticut; Looking ahead to 2018 Gubernatorial race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- CT’s Democratic’ party - once thought to be slumping, picked up some momentum after the recent local elections.

Democrats now control the councils in Republican strongholds such as Farmington, Glastonbury and Southington. They also regained the majority in the predominantly Democratic city of New Britain.

So, what does this mean for next year’s highly anticipated state gubernatorial and legislative elections?

In CT, Republicans have evolved from a political after-thought in the legislature to near -equity with Democrats.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

J.R. Romano -- the CT Republican Party chairman -- and Nick Bolletto, the CT Democratic Party chair, join Stan Simpson to weigh in their thoughts and provide a look ahead on the 2018 Gubernatorial race.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video