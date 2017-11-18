Wallingford’s ‘Play for Shay’ pool tournament held to raise money for juvenile diabetes research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- Almost a hundred people showed up to Yale Billiards to shoot pool and raise money for the "Play for Shay" fundraising tournament.

The tournament has been held for the last four years in memory of a former employee Shaylin Massella and also to raise money for juvenile diabetes research.

This year, you could sponsor one of Yale's 15 tables for the day of the tournament. Each table cost $100, and they were first come first serve.

Ray Oritz came in first place in the tournament and won $200. Dom Demaio came in second place and won $140.

The fundraiser itself raised over six thousands dollars.