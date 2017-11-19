× 1 person dead in Stratford after deadly house fire

STRATFORD — Officials are investigating a deadly fire from Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire on 25 Melville Street at 4:54 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were told that there were dogs possibly trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters said that while they were searching for the dogs they found a man who was dead on the second floor. Officials could not identify the man but said that he was over the age of sixty.

The two other people who lived in the house, were not home at the time of the fire.

Milford and Bridgeport Fire Departments were also called to act as mutual aid.

The house suffered significant damage and officials said the house is uninhabitable. The house on the left of the fire was damage slightly but firefighters said that house was empty.

The house fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.

No firefighters or other people were injured. The fire is under investigation.