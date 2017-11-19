A Stamford mother faces deportation after living in Connecticut for 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Miriam Martinez will turn herself in to ICE Monday morning after decades of trying to become a legal citizen.

She came to The United States illegally from Guatemala in 1992. She fled the war-torn country with hopes of a better life. Martinez met her husband in Stamford and they had two children together. Everything was fine until an unfortunate diagnosis derailed her life.

"Type one juvenile diabetes," says Glenn Formica, Miriam's lawyer. "In the case of Miriam's daughter requires very aggressive monitoring, like hourly. And If the insulin drops she could go into shock, have seizures and possible become in mortal danger."

Martinez applied for two separate stays with other lawyers but both were denied. Once ICE told her she would be deported on Monday, community members in New Haven came to support her through the tough process.

Formica took on her case on Friday and said Martinez's situation is one that must be corrected.

"Personally I think it's offensive," says Formica. "I think it's offensive to make ICE officers enforce this. And I think it needs to end. And in Miriam's case you're putting the life of a 12 year old at risk. For what? And as a lawyer I can`t let that pass without doing everything I possibly can to stop it,"

Formica says he will apply for another stay Monday morning. If it doesn't work he says he will do everything possible to resolve the case.