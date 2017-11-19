× East Windsor police arrest 2 in attempted theft of Apple Watches

EAST WINDSOR – Police say they arrested two people early Saturday morning, after one of them tried to steal a case full of Apple Watches.

About 6:30 a.m. a Walmart employee flagged down a Sergeant who was in the store, and told him that a man had broken into a storage cabinet behind the electronics counter, put all of the high-tech watches into a shopping cart, and covered them with clothes. The man apparently realized he’d been noticed, because he ditched the cart and tried to run out of the store — but the Sergeant was waiting for him at the front entrance.

The man, 51 year old Curtis Belin of Middletown, has over 40 arrests in Connecticut. This time he was charged with with Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree. Police placed the total value of the watches at $3200. They list on Walmart’s website for $199 to $359.

Police say a woman, 48 year old Debra McCain of Massachusetts, came with Belin to the store. On the floor of her car, they found a BB gun which looked identical to a real pistol. She was charged with Weapons In Motor Vehicle.

Both are scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on November 28th.