Glastonbury restaurant owner charged for 2nd time with sexually assaulting incapacitated woman

GLASTONBURY — The owner of a now closed restaurant has been charged for a second time with sexual assaulting a woman who was incapacitated.

Police said Julian Rodriguez, 38, of Glastonbury, was charged with first degree sexual assault. Police arrested Rodriguez on Friday and said he allegedly had sexual intercourse with an adult female victim while she was mentally incapacitated and unable to consent in the suspect’s now closed Jalisco Restaurant. Rodriguez was arrested in September for the same offense with another victim.

Police believe that Rodriguez may have committed similar offenses. They ask any past victims wishing to come forward to contact Officer Kopencey at 860-633-8301.

In September, Rodriguez was arrested on a felony first-degree sexual assault charge. Authorities said Rodriguez invited the woman to the restaurant and raped her there after she passed out.