Local photographer chronicles “A Connecticut Christmas” in new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chester-based photographer Caryn B. Davis started her career 30 years ago as a cameraperson, editor, and documentary producer, and since 2000 has been a professional photographer specializing in architectural photography. Her work has taken across the United States and to many foreign countries, but her latest project is a visual holiday tour of her (and our) beloved Connecticut.

"A Connecticut Christmas" celebrates the holiday traditions of the Nutmeg State, from the Mystic Boat Parade to historic houses in holiday finery to restored creches. Caryn talked with FOX61's Ben Goldman about the project that's gaining national attention.

For more information about Caryn's work and a schedule of book signings, visit her website.