Police arrest Rocky Hill father in death of infant

Connecticut State Police Major Crime detectives have arrested a Rocky Hill man in the death of his one-month old child.

The investigation began shortly about 6:30 Saturday evening when the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to a call from a distraught mother reporting that her one month old child was not breathing. She said the child was with the father in a car in the parking lot of the Residence Inn on Cromwell Avenue (Route 3).

But when they arrived, the officers found only the mother, who said the father, 34 year old Divya Patel of Rocky Hill, had left with the child. Police called the father’s cell phone, but wouldn’t say where he was. Using cell phone GPS information they determined he was travelling around the Glastonbury and Rocky Hill area. After a half hour, the father returned to the hotel lot, and police found the unresponsive baby. They rendered first aid and took the baby to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, but the child was pronounced dead.

State Police Major Crime detectives determined that the father knew the child had died and did not try to aid the child or seek emergency help. He’s been charged with Risk of Injury and Tampering with Evidence, and his being held on 1-million dollars bond. He’ll be arraigned tomorrow at New Britain Superior Court.

No word on the cause of death the 1-month old, who was named Ayaan. Police say the investigation remains active and additional charges are pending.

