State Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Rocky Hill hotel

Connecticut State Police Major Crime detectives are investigating a suspicious death at the Residence Inn in Rocky Hill.

Early Saturday evening, the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to the hotel on Cromwell Avenue (Route 3) for a medical assist call, and found one person dead. There’s no word on the age or sex of the deceased at this time.

State Police Central District Major Crime detectives responded to the scene to assist Rocky Hill police, and during the investigation, the State’s Attorney’s Office requested they lead the investigation.

State police say the suspicious death remains under investigation, but also say there is no threat to public or community.

FOX61 will have live reports on this developing story on the Morning News beginning at 6 a.m.