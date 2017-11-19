× Top-ranked UConn routs No. 15 Maryland 97-72

HARTFORD — Kia Nurse scored 21 points to lead six UConn players in double figures as the top-ranked Huskies routed No. 15 Maryland 97-72 on Sunday.

The Huskies improved to 3-0, with every win coming by at least 25 points against Top 25 competition.

Gabby Williams had an unorthodox triple-double for the Huskies: The senior had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 turnovers. She also had five steals.

Two other Huskies had double-doubles. Duke transfer Azura Stevens had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 forward made her first start for UConn in place of All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who sprained her left foot in Friday night’s game against Cal.

Napheesa Collier chipped in with 13 points and 11 boards.

Maryland’s Kaila Charles led all scorers. She had 29 points and 12 rebounds. Ieshia Small had 12 points and Brianna Fraser added 11 for the Terrapins (2-2).

Nurse scored 14 points in the first half, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range as the Huskies built a 46-21 halftime lead. She finished 5 of 8 from behind the arc.

The Huskies took control of the game very early on, breaking a 7-7 tie by going on a 19-2 first-quarter run.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies say Samuelson will be evaluated week to week after coming down awkwardly and spraining her left foot Friday in UConn’s win over Cal. That is the same foot Samuelson broke in the 2016 national semifinals.

Maryland: The Terrapins fall to 0-7 against Connecticut. They lost last year’s matchup by just six points and were one of four teams that UConn didn’t beat by double digits (Florida State, Tulane and Mississippi State were the others). Charles’ double-double was her second this season and the fourth of her career.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies head west to play No. 8 UCLA on Tuesday, a game that was supposed to be a homecoming for Samuelson, who is from Huntington Beach.

Maryland: The Terps head home to play Howard on Tuesday night.