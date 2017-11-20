× 1 person injured in Meriden bar shooting; police investigating

MERIDEN — Police are investigating a bar shooting from last Saturday morning that left one person injured.

At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to the Red Room Grille on Colony Road on calls of shots fired. Once officers were at the bar, they were able to see that multiple shots had been fired. Police said they found multiple shell casings inside of the building..

While police were investigating the scene, they received a phone call from the Midstate Medical Center. Medical officials told police that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Police said that they went to the hospital and were able to tell that the man was inside the bar at the time of the shooting. The man left before police could arrive.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Simonson at (203)630-6318.