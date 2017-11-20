× CCSU: 2 players suspended from football team

NEW BRITAIN — Central Connecticut State University announced two players from the football have been suspended for one game for violation of team policy.

On Monday, CCSU said Blue Devil’s Head Football Coach Pete Rossomando suspended football players Jacob Dolegala ( starting quarterback) and David Cinti (starting offensive lineman) for one game.

“They will be unavailable for any team activities this week, including the football game against the University of New Hampshire in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, scheduled for Saturday, November 25,” CCSU said in a statement.

No other details have been released.