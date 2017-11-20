Cold night with temps in the 30s; milder Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure builds off the mid-Atlantic coast that will induce a west-southwest wind flow, allowing temps to moderate a bit by Tuesday.

Another shot of colder air along with partly sunny skies works in for Wednesday travelers. There is a storm off-shore that might come close with some clouds and even a few showers, early but at this point most the of the rain should stay off shore.

Thanksgiving looks dry and sunny; the only real downside will be below-average high temps. But at least there will be no rain or snow across our area.

Heading into the holiday shopping weekend: Friday looks sunny and cold with temperatures around 40. Another front will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with a few rain or snow showers. Early indications this system is not going to produce and significant precipitation to hamper traveling on Sunday. That’s good new for travelers on Sunday afternoon with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures.

Usually this time of year we have good idea of the upcoming winter season. However, this year is turning out to be a bit more challenging than usual. We often wonder will it be a mild or cold winter.

What about the storm track and jet stream pattern across the United States and the northeast? It all depends on the predicted weak to moderate La-Nina through the 2017-2018 winter, caused by cooler than normal sea surface temperatures across the eastern equatorial pacific.

The other controlling weather pattern is the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) that sometimes has more of influence with New England Winters. If the NAO is negative, a cold, snowy winter is favored with more east coast Nor’easters.

This is caused by storms moving up the east coast instead of moving out to sea due to blocking high pressure in Greenland. If, on the other hand, there is a positive NAO, odds favor a milder, less snowy winter because storms would not have a chance to intensify especially with the lack of cold air in the northeast without the blocking high in Greenland. Stay tuned to the FOX61 New at 10 for Rachel Frank’s 2017-2018 winter forecast for the answer.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 30s.

Tuesday: Milder, sunny. High: 50-55.

Wednesday: Early cloudy, slight chance for a shower, late clearing. High: 45-50.

Thanksgiving: GRAVY, TURKEY, POTATOES, OH MY! And Sun. High: 40-45.

Black Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly: High: 40.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, chance for a shower at night. High: 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, brisk & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 35-40.

