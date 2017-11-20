× CT budget deficit rises to more than $200 million

HARTFORD — The Office of Policy Management said on Monday that the state budget deficit has risen to more than $200 million.

In a letter sent from Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, states they are projecting a deficit from operations of $202.8 million.

The letters said that amount is slightly more than one percent of net General Fund appropriations. The letter went on to say, “If confirmed by your office, this will trigger the requirement pursuant for submission of a deficit mitigation plan.”

Earlier this month, Barnes projected that the state budget deficit would be more than $178 million. The announcement came weeks after CT passed bi-partisan compromise budget.

You can read letter here.