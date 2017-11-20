Hartford PAL Capital City Fall Classic Championship at the XL Center

HARTFORD — Local basketball teams took to the hardwood Monday night at the XL Center for the Capital City Fall Classic Championship.

In Monday’s Final Four, Prince Tech defeated Hartford Public, 65-61.

Prince Tech’s Delshawn Jackson Jr., finished the game with 36 points and was named regular season MVP and tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Prince Tech finished the season with a record of 10-0; Hartford Public Finished 7-3.

The tournament was presented by the Hartford Police Athletic League and Hartford Police Department.