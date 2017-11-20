Manchester Road Race Blood Drive is a running tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- A day after the pizzazz and pageantry of the Manchester Road Race, the drive begins.

The Manchester Road Race Blood Drive, an event which has been supporting the Red Cross since it began in 1988, is looking to become the biggest blood drive in the state, their goal this year is to get upwards of 220 units donated.

Jack Leonard, 69, a Manchester Road Race board member, longtime runner and retired State police major, has donated an estimated 14 gallons of blood in the decades he has been a part of the famed race.

"I started donating as a teenager," said Leonard.

Leonard, who has served the Road Race committee in various posts over the past 12 years, added "I see a comparison between running and donating blood, you can do both for a lifetime as long as you are healthy."

This year's Manchester Road Race Blood Drive is happening at Manchester High School in the cafeteria on Friday November 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Highland Park Market is also helping out with the catering of the event.

To find out more click here.